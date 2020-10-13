Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,674 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Paypal comprises 2.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Paypal by 154.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a market cap of $236.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

