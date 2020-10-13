Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,569.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,528.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,427.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,698.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.