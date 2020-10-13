WNS (WNS) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.46-0.58 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.46-0.58 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

