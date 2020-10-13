WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. 249,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,761,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.