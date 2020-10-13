WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,793,000 after purchasing an additional 54,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.87. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,506. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $192.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.