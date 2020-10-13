WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 9,345 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $26,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

EFA traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. 249,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,761,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

