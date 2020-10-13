Wownero Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $320,719.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00269439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.01487511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001311 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

