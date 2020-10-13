Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $42.64 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $11,440.39 or 1.00197121 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00052577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001356 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000635 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00142491 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 98,135 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

