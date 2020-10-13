Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

