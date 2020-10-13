Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.