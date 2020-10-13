Xpediator PLC (XPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON XPD opened at GBX 26.35 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18. Xpediator has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.12.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

