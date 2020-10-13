Xpediator PLC (XPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) declared a dividend on Monday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON XPD opened at GBX 26.35 ($0.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18. Xpediator has a 52-week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.12.
About Xpediator
Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.
