Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.50. 9,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,872,865.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,958 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.