YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) & IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Head to Head Contrast

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48% YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 7.75% 8.43% 2.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $62.60 million 0.49 -$26.43 million N/A N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR $9.69 billion 3.63 $751.41 million $0.31 47.61

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDW Media and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR beats IDW Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Company Profile

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

