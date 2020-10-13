Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp is witnessing severe negative impact from COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus-led restrictions on public life are hurting restaurants and retail businesses, which pay Yelp to provide their information online. This, in turn, is affecting Yelp’s top line. Additionally, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in advertising budgets by customers, particularly those in the restaurants and nightlife categories, does not bode well. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key growth driver. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YELP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.31.

Yelp stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $58,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,980 shares of company stock worth $409,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

