YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on YRC Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

NASDAQ:YRCW opened at $5.32 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.