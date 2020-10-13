Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.28 Million

Analysts expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to post $118.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.88 million to $121.92 million. Aphria reported sales of $95.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $525.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.31 million to $542.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $648.30 million, with estimates ranging from $589.48 million to $741.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 14.89%.

APHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

APHA stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 5.30. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

