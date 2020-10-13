Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 191.18% and a net margin of 21.29%.

CQP stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

