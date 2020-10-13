Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce sales of $43.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $173.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $177.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $173.78 million, with estimates ranging from $169.14 million to $180.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFB shares. BidaskClub downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $9.94 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $518.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 1.42.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

