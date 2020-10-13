Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.41). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

