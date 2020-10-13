Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.21. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific City Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 581.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 114,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pacific City Financial by 10.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter.

PCB opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

