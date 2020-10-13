Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Transocean posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transocean.

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.34. Transocean has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Transocean by 2,920.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,857 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

