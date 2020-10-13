Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) will post sales of $61.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.70 million and the lowest is $59.77 million. Banc of California reported sales of $62.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $238.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.16 million to $241.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $247.63 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $255.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

BANC stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

