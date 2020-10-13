Zacks: Analysts Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.33 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%.

BV opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.48. BrightView has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

