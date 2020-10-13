Zacks: Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 57,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,619,563. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.