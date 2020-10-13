Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CQP opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $45.07.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

