Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $730,000.00

Analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will post sales of $730,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $750,000.00. Altimmune reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $4.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $4.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $185.60 million to $634.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.65). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.60 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $414.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.65.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

