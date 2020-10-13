Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CQP) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on CQP shares. BidaskClub cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

