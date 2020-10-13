Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

