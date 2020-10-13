Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08).

Several research analysts recently commented on MBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.16. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.