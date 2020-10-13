Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.91

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.91 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 1895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 37.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 110.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 328,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 172,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 39.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

