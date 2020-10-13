Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.27 ($87.38).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €84.88 ($99.86) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €60.13. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

