Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Main First Bank raised Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.