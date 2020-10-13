Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 69.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 280,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.