ZOM (ZOM) Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. ZOM has a total market capitalization of $430,365.49 and $905.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZOM has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ZOM token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00266659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00097817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00036830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01479385 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00154811 BTC.

ZOM’s total supply is 51,897,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,026,322 tokens. ZOM’s official website is www.yazom.com.

ZOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

