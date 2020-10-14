$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Consolidated Water posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

