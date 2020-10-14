-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.19). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 48,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 199,716 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 874,576 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $250.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

