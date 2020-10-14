-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $370.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,048.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 192,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

