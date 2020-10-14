1,000 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

