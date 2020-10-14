10,047 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

