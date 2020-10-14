1,027 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $755.35 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $778.83. The company has a market cap of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $705.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Argus began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.23.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.