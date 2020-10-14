1,356 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after acquiring an additional 92,856 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 331,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 98,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $72.47.

