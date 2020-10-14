13,812 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total transaction of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $165.32 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

