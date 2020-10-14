1,387 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after acquiring an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

