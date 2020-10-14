1,442 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,938,000 after buying an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.