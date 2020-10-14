15,727 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 223,354 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 54,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $3,169,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

