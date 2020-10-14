1,966 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -282.96 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.63.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $3,328,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $20,317,775.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 976,562 shares of company stock valued at $117,307,424. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

