1,974 Shares in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in AFLAC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.31. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.