27,247 Shares in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

