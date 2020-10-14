2,759 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 22.9% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $480,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGN. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.08.

Align Technology stock opened at $330.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

