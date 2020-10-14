32,960 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

